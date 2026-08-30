PM Modi Receives Uzbekistan’s Highest Honour, Adds to Growing List of Global Awards

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Sunday conferred the country’s highest honour, the Oliy Darajali Do’stlik, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his official visit to the Central Asian nation.

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The award adds another honour to the growing list of international recognitions received by PM Modi. He has been conferred with more than 30 prestigious international awards and honours by countries and organisations worldwide, including state decorations and recognitions for his contribution to international cooperation and other fields.

Earlier this year, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto had also conferred Indonesia’s highest honour, Bintang Adipurna, on PM Modi.

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During his two-day visit to Uzbekistan, PM Modi held delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev in Tashkent. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Secretary (West) Sibi George and other senior officials were present during the discussions.

The Indian Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome in Tashkent, where President Mirziyoyev personally received him.

The visit also featured a cultural moment as PM Modi witnessed a special yoga session involving 52 Uzbek practitioners. Sharing glimpses of the session on X, he praised the participants and thanked President Mirziyoyev for helping strengthen Uzbekistan’s connection with yoga.

Among the participants were six members of the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan, who represented their country at the World Yogasana Championship held in Ahmedabad in June this year.

PM Modi arrived in Uzbekistan on Saturday for the two-day official visit, where he was warmly welcomed at Tashkent airport by President Mirziyoyev.