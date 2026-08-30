'Arms Like This': PM Modi Corrects Yoga Participants' Postures During Session In Tashkent, Guides Practitioners | VIDEO

Tashkent: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen personally guiding yoga practitioners and correcting their postures during a yoga session in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent on Sunday, August 30.

The session, organised by the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan, saw Modi walk among participants as they performed different asanas on purple yoga mats at an outdoor venue.

Modi Steps In To Guide Participants

Visuals from the session show Modi closely observing participants as they perform various yoga postures. In one notable moment, the Prime Minister stands face-to-face with a male participant performing Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose) and uses hand gestures to guide him through the posture.

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Modi was also seen moving around the group, interacting with practitioners and observing their movements as they performed different asanas, including Downward-Facing Dog and Vrikshasana (Tree Pose).

The session concluded with Modi posing for a group photograph alongside yoga practitioners and officials, with Indian and Uzbek flags visible at the venue.

Yoga Takes Centre Stage In India-Uzbekistan Ties

The event highlighted yoga’s growing presence in Uzbekistan and its role as a cultural bridge between India and other countries.

The outdoor venue carried branding of the O‘zbekiston Yoga Federatsiyasi, reflecting the involvement of Uzbekistan’s national yoga body in the programme.

The session also formed part of Modi’s two-day state visit to Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30. He had arrived in Tashkent on Saturday and held talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on strengthening bilateral relations.

Modi’s Familiar Role During Yoga Sessions

Modi’s interaction with practitioners in Tashkent echoes his involvement in previous yoga events, where he has been seen observing participants and occasionally helping them refine their postures.

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Yoga has increasingly featured in India’s cultural diplomacy, particularly following the United Nations’ recognition of International Day of Yoga, observed globally every June 21.

The Tashkent session similarly brought together wellness, cultural exchange and diplomacy, while showcasing yoga as one of the prominent links between India and Uzbekistan.

The visuals of Modi personally stepping in to guide participants, however, became the standout moment from the session.