Three New Shiv Yoga Centres To Open In G-South Ward As BMC Initiative Gains Popularity | AI

Mumbai: Three new Shiv Yoga Kendra (centres) will start this month in Prabhadevi, Mahalaxmi, Worli Koliwada area (G-South ward). The ward already has four Shiv Yoga centres. This highlights that the health initiative launched by the BMC is getting is getting overwhelming response in G-South ward.

BMC’s Free Yoga Initiative Expands Across Mumbai

The initiative originally launched in 2022, proposed free Yoga centres by BMC in all 227 electoral wards, and the assistant municipal commissioner of the respective administrative ward will overlook the operations, including allocation of space. Accordingly, 133 Yoga centres were started across 24 administrative wards, however, some closed down in the last four years. Centres in posh areas like south Mumbai, receive lukewarm response, since people have gymkhanas and private yoga centres amply available.

As of June 2026, Mumbai had 111 Shiv Yoga centres, where around 140 batches are run and more than 48,000 people have benefited. The batches are free for all participants and BMC also gives certificate to those who complete 50 sessions in three months.

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Higher Participation In Dense Localities

"More or less 5,000 citizens benefit from the BMC-run Yoga centres. It is more popular in densely populated areas, like slums, where one hardly get space for exercise. Yoga centres are more popular in such areas, specially among women, where they spend time in self care and prioritise their health. The physical and mental benefits of Yoga are immense, and we are happy that if not all but in several wards the response is good," said Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer, BMC.

The BMC has approvals upto 2027 to run the Yoga centres, after that civic public health department will need revised approval from the municipal commissioner.

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