PM Modi Receives Indonesia’s Highest Honour 'Bintang Adipurna' For Strengthening Bilateral Ties In Jakarta | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday conferred with Indonesia's highest civilian honour, the Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia, in recognition of his role in strengthening bilateral ties. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto presented the medal during a ceremony in Jakarta.

PM dedicates honour to people of India

Reacting to the honour, the Prime Minister dedicated the award to the people of India and the enduring relationship between the two countries.

"This morning, I have also been conferred with Indonesia's highest honour with immense affection. This honour belongs to the crores of Indians... it belongs to the sentiments of the people of Indonesia, to the historic and intimate ties between India and Indonesia," Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

VIDEO | Jakarta: Addressing the Indonesian Parliament, PM Modi (@narendramodi) says, "This morning I also had the privilege of receiving Indonesia's highest honour. I humbly and wholeheartedly accept this affection shown by the people of Indonesia on behalf of millions of… pic.twitter.com/qpmp1mShsf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 7, 2026

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Prabowo Ji, the Government of Indonesia, and the people here: PM @narendramodi," the post said.

MEA calls award a tribute

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the award as a tribute to the friendship between India and Indonesia, PTI reports.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi was conferred 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' Medal of Honour by President @prabowo. This is the highest honour of Republic of Indonesia," Jaiswal posted on X.

"It has been awarded in recognition of PM’s leadership in strengthening India-Indonesia friendship and furthering unity, continuity and prosperity of Indonesia," the post read.

"PM dedicated the honour to the people of India and the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Indonesia," it said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also welcomed the recognition.

"The conferment of ‘Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia’ Medal of Honour upon PM @narendramodi is a matter of immense pride for all Indians," Jaishankar posted on X.

He added that the honour is "a testament to PM Modi’s steadfast efforts towards deepening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as well as stronger India - ASEAN ties."

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About the Bintang Adipurna

Instituted in 1959, the Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia is the country's highest honour. It is awarded to individuals who have rendered exceptional service to the unity, continuity and prosperity of the Republic of Indonesia.