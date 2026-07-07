 PM Narendra Modi Conferred Indonesia's Highest Civilian Honour 'Bintang Adipurna', Strengthening India-Indonesia Strategic Ties | Video
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HomeWorldPM Narendra Modi Conferred Indonesia's Highest Civilian Honour 'Bintang Adipurna', Strengthening India-Indonesia Strategic Ties | Video

PM Narendra Modi Conferred Indonesia's Highest Civilian Honour 'Bintang Adipurna', Strengthening India-Indonesia Strategic Ties | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Indonesia's highest civilian honour, the Bintang Adipurna Medal of Honour, by President Prabowo Subianto during his visit to Jakarta. Modi dedicated the prestigious award to the people of India and hailed it as a symbol of the deep-rooted friendship and growing strategic partnership between India and Indonesia.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 07, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi Conferred Indonesia's Highest Civilian Honour 'Bintang Adipurna', Strengthening India-Indonesia Strategic Ties | Video
PM Narendra Modi Conferred Indonesia's Highest Civilian Honour 'Bintang Adipurna', Strengthening India-Indonesia Strategic Ties | Video | X / @sansad_tv

Jakarta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday conferred with Indonesia's highest honour 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' medal.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto presented the medal to Modi.

"This morning, I have also been conferred with Indonesia's highest honour with immense affection. This honour belongs to the crores of Indians... it belongs to the sentiments of the people of Indonesia, to the historic and intimate ties between India and Indonesia," Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Prabowo Ji, the Government of Indonesia, and the people here: PM @narendramodi," the post said.

The Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia "Medal of Honour" is the highest honour in the Republic of Indonesia.

This award is given to individuals who have rendered exceptional service to the unity, continuity and prosperity of the Republic of Indonesia. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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