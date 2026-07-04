PM Modi Receives Death Threat Ahead Of Australia Visit; Probe Launched: Reports

PM Modi | File Pic

Australian authorities have reportedly launched a probe after an alleged death threat targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared under a Facebook post ahead of his scheduled official visit to the country.

The alleged threat appeared in the comments section of a Facebook post promoting the “Melbourne Meets Modi” community event, which is scheduled to be held at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on July 9.

Reportedly, the comment came from an account using the name “ابو مصطفى” (Abu Mustafa) and read: “The roof tops of the stadium better close during the event or he will be coming to Australia for his death.”

Investigators have identified the IP address linked to the account as part of the investigation, according to The Australia Today.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has neither confirmed any arrests nor disclosed further details, citing the ongoing probe. However, authorities are treating the alleged threat with the highest level of seriousness, with multiple Australian security agencies expected to coordinate efforts to ensure PM Modi's safety during his visit.

PM Modi is expected to participate in bilateral meetings and community engagements during his three-day visit, including the “Melbourne Meets Modi” event.

PM Modi will also hold talks with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, during the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit, scheduled to take place from July 8 to 10 in Melbourne.