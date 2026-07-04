PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Mega Rajasthan Refinery, Says India Overcame West Asia Energy Crisis Through Timely Decisions | Video | X

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India successfully mitigated the energy crisis triggered by the conflict in West Asia through timely decision-making, effective diplomacy, and prudent resource management, while inaugurating the country's most modern integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Balotra district.

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The Prime Minister, who is on a day-long visit to Rajasthan, arrived at Pachpadra around 12 p.m. after inaugurating the new terminal building at Jodhpur Airport earlier on Saturday.

At the refinery, PM Modi inspected the state-of-the-art control room, interacted with engineers and technical experts, viewed a documentary on the project, flagged off fuel tankers, handed over appointment letters to five youths, and virtually laid the foundation stone for Jaipur Metro Phase-2.

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Addressing a public gathering, the Prime Minister said the conflict in West Asia had created the biggest energy crisis of the 21st century, but India's determination enabled it to overcome the challenge.

"Because of the war in West Asia, there has been turmoil across the world. This war has given rise to the biggest energy crisis of the 21st century. Major countries today are struggling with fuel shortages. But the determination of New India in the 21st century and efforts have overcome these crises."

The Prime Minister added that India took the right decisions at every stage and effectively managed its resources during the crisis.

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"India made the right decisions at every level. It assessed the crisis accurately in time, formulated an effective strategy, and ensured balanced use of India's resources. India used its diplomatic power positively, and only then was the country able to emerge from the crisis."

He said the Union government's intervention prevented a steep rise in domestic cooking gas prices.

"The situation arising from the war could have pushed domestic gas prices up to Rs 2,000. The Union government managed the situation effectively, and as a result, cylinders are available for around Rs 950."

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Highlighting the financial burden borne by the Union government, PM Modi said oil marketing companies incurred losses of Rs 75,000 crore on petrol and diesel between April and June.

"Between April and June, oil companies suffered a loss of Rs 75,000 crore -- an amount large enough to build a new refinery. This loss was covered by the government exchequer."

The Prime Minister also credited India's foreign policy for ensuring uninterrupted fuel supplies despite global disruptions.

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"India's friendships with other nations proved invaluable during the war. The number of countries from which India sourced fuel increased from 25–26 to 40. India's diplomatic prowess was evident during the conflict."

Prime Minister Modi said the efforts made by the Union government behind the scenes during the crisis would eventually become part of history.

"When certain forces were busy spreading rumours and fear among the public, work was being carried out day and night behind the scenes to manage the situation. How the situation was handled, the hard work, the efforts, the patience, and every sensitive step taken at the policy and diplomatic levels will one day be recorded in history."

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Referring to the refinery project, PM Modi said the inauguration marked a major milestone in India's journey towards becoming a developed and self-reliant nation.

"From this land, India has taken a major step towards becoming a developed and self-reliant nation. Today, a refinery has been dedicated to the country. This refinery will become a source of employment for thousands of people here. I especially congratulate the youth of Rajasthan on this refinery."

He reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government focuses on completing projects rather than merely announcing them.

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"Today stands as proof that BJP governments do not merely lay foundation stones for projects and then abandon them. Rather, we work day and night to ensure those projects are completed."

Praising the engineers and workers for restoring operations after the refinery accident at Pachpadra earlier this year, the Prime Minister said, "Completing the work so rapidly after the accident at the refinery two months ago is a testament to hard work. It has been demonstrated that no matter how daunting the challenge, 'New India' neither retreats from its resolve nor slows its pace."

Speaking about Rajasthan's development, PM Modi said several landmark projects had been launched in the state on Saturday.

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"Many more milestones of development are being set in Rajasthan today. Today itself, the new airport terminal in Jodhpur has been inaugurated. The architecture and interior of this new terminal are trending on social media. This will give a new boost to tourism, trade, and employment in Marwar."

He added that the launch of the new phase of the 'Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik' (UDAN) scheme from Jodhpur would improve air connectivity to smaller cities and remote regions.

The Prime Minister also referred to Rajasthan's longstanding water challenges, particularly in the Shekhawati region.

"The wait to resolve the water crisis in the Shekhawati region is also nearing an end. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my brothers and sisters for all these projects."

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Criticising the previous Congress government, PM Modi said that Rajasthan had suffered from a severe water crisis for years.

"Congress made no effort to resolve Rajasthan's water crisis. The BJP does not engage in the politics of regionalism or division; it works with a 'Nation First' spirit."

He also noted that around 54,000 youths in Rajasthan had received government job appointment letters as part of Saturday's programme, describing employment generation and infrastructure development as key pillars of the Union government's vision for a developed India.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)