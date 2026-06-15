PM Modi, Slovak PM Fico Hold Strategic Talks On Trade, Investment, Innovation And Railway Cooperation In Bratislava

PM Modi, Robert Fico Hold High-Level Talks as India and Slovakia Seek Stronger Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava on Monday, marking a key moment in the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since the country's independence in 1993.

The discussions reflected the growing momentum in India-Slovakia relations, with both sides exploring new avenues of cooperation across trade, investment, innovation and strategic sectors.

Historic Visit Strengthens Bilateral Engagement

PM Modi's visit is being viewed as a significant milestone in diplomatic relations between India and Slovakia. Following recent high-level exchanges between the two countries, the visit aims to elevate bilateral cooperation and reinforce India's engagement with Central Europe.

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Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to meet Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and interact with business leaders during the visit, with an emphasis on strengthening economic partnerships and exploring new investment opportunities.

Building on Growing India-Europe Engagement

The Slovakia visit follows President Droupadi Murmu's State Visit to the country in 2025 and President Peter Pellegrini's participation in the AI Impact Summit in India earlier this year.

The Indian delegation participating in the talks included External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George and Additional Secretary Puja Kapur.

Ceremonial Welcome in Bratislava

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Bratislava and was accorded a Guard of Honour, underscoring the importance Slovakia has attached to the historic visit.

The Prime Minister also met Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the iconic Bratislava Castle, where the two leaders visited an art exhibition before beginning formal discussions.

PM Modi was welcomed to Slovakia on Sunday evening by Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar and received the traditional Slovak offering of bread and salt, a centuries-old symbol of hospitality, friendship and goodwill.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, the Prime Minister described the gesture as a reflection of Slovakia's rich cultural heritage and its values of warmth and friendship.

Celebrating Culture and People-to-People Ties

The visit has also highlighted the strong cultural connection between the two countries. PM Modi witnessed performances by the Kopaniciarik children's folk ensemble from the Myjava region, whose traditional dance showcased Slovakia's vibrant cultural heritage.

Sharing glimpses of the performance, the Prime Minister noted that such folk traditions play an important role in preserving a nation's history and identity.

He also expressed appreciation for the enthusiastic welcome extended by the Indian diaspora, describing their affection and support as a testament to the enduring bonds between the people of India and Slovakia.

Focus on Trade, Innovation and Strategic Cooperation

Talks between the two sides are expected to focus on expanding collaboration in trade, investment, innovation, automobile manufacturing, railway modernisation and other emerging sectors.