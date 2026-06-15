PM Narendra Modi Thanks Indian Diaspora For Warm Welcome In Bratislava, Says It Strengthens India-Slovakia Friendship | Video | X / @narendramodi

Bratislava: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed gratitude for the warm reception he received in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, describing the welcome by the Indian community as truly special.

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Gratitude for warm welcome

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, “Yesterday evening’s welcome in Bratislava was truly special. I am grateful to the Indian community for their warmth and affection. Such gestures reflect the enduring bonds that connect our people and strengthen the India-Slovakia friendship."

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The Prime Minister also highlighted the traditional Slovak gesture of offering bread and salt, which formed part of the welcoming ceremony.

Traditional Slovak hospitality

"The welcome in Bratislava included the traditional offering of bread and salt, a beautiful reflection of Slovakia’s rich cultural heritage and the values of goodwill and friendship they cherish," PM Modi said in another post.

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Cultural performances witnessed

During his visit, PM Modi also witnessed a cultural performance by Kopaniciarik, a folk ensemble from Slovakia’s Myjava region. Praising the presentation, he noted the importance of preserving traditional art forms and cultural heritage.

"Witnessed a captivating performance by Kopaniciarik from the Myjava region of Slovakia. Folk traditions such as these help preserve one’s culture and history," PM Modi said.

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India-France friendship remarks

PM Modi also shared glimpses from his earlier visit to Nice, France, and expressed confidence in the growing partnership between India and France.

"Here are highlights from Nice…a great start to my France visit. May the India-France friendship keep getting stronger," PM Modi said.

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Arrival and diaspora engagement

PM Modi arrived in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, on Sunday. He was received by the Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar at the Grand Hotel River Park, where the Prime Minister was accorded traditional Slovak hospitality. Prime Minister Modi was given a warm welcome with bread and salt upon his arrival in Bratislava.

Upon his arrival at the Grand Hotel River Park here, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Lucnica Ensemble. The Prime Minister also witnessed a spiritual performance by the Slovakian musical group, Mahadeva Kirtan Projekt.

Prime Minister Modi met members of the Indian diaspora in Bratislava and received a warm welcome on his arrival at the Grand Hotel River Park.

Taking to his official X account, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "PM @narendramodi has arrived in Slovakia. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister since Slovakia's independence, marking a historic milestone in India-Slovakia relations. Upon arrival at the hotel, PM was received by Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Juraj Blanar @SlovakiaMFA and given a warm Slovak welcome of bread and salt, a symbol of hospitality, respect and goodwill. The visit is set to further strengthen bilateral ties and open new avenues for partnership."

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Historic bilateral milestone

Prime Minister Modi is on an official two-day State visit to the European country, and he said that this visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation.

He also added that he is "looking forward to productive meetings with Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico".

Taking to his official X account, Prime Minister Modi wrote: "Reached Bratislava. This visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation. Looking forward to productive meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico."

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This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its Independence in 1993.

The visit by PM Modi follows President Droupadi Murmu's State Visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini's visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)