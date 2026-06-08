PM Modi Condoles Philippines Quake Victims, Says India Stands In Solidarity With Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed condolences over the devastating earthquake that struck the southern Philippines, offering prayers for the victims and reaffirming India's solidarity with the island nation as it grapples with the aftermath of the disaster.

PM Modi Expresses Sympathy

In a message posted on social media, Modi said he was saddened by the loss of lives and widespread destruction caused by the powerful earthquake that struck Mindanao.

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"Saddened by the loss of lives and destruction caused by today's earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Philippines," he said.

The Prime Minister also tagged Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., underscoring India's support during the crisis.

Death Toll Rises To 15

According to officials from the Philippine Office of Civil Defence, the death toll from the magnitude-7.8 earthquake has risen to 15, while at least 129 people have been injured.

Civil Defence Office Director Rodrigo Sosmena said 12 of the fatalities were reported from the Soccsksargen region, which includes South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos City.

Authorities warned that casualty figures could rise further as rescue teams continue search and assessment operations in affected areas.

Relief Operations Intensified

The Philippine government has launched large-scale relief and rescue efforts following the disaster.

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian directed immediate coordination with local government units and announced that more than 1.1 million family food packs in Mindanao were ready for distribution to affected residents.

Officials also said that approximately 4.7 million family food packs have been prepositioned nationwide for emergency deployment.

Quick Response Teams, social workers, mobile command centres and mobile kitchens have been placed on standby to support evacuation centres and disaster-hit communities.

Tsunami Alerts Across The Region

The powerful earthquake triggered tsunami warnings and precautionary evacuations in several coastal areas across the Philippines and neighbouring countries.

Philippine authorities ordered residents in nine provinces, including Sarangani, Davao Occidental, Tawi-Tawi and Sulu, to move to higher ground or safer inland locations.

Evacuation advisories were also issued in parts of Indonesia, while officials in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines warned residents about potentially hazardous waves.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center had earlier cautioned that tsunami waves of up to three metres could impact parts of the Philippines, with smaller waves possible in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Government Agencies On High Alert

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said emergency response mechanisms had been activated immediately after the quake, including the Office of Civil Defence and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage, with rescue teams working in affected communities amid reports of damaged buildings, landslides and infrastructure disruptions across parts of Mindanao.