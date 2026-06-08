Philippines Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 15, Over 149 Injured As Rescue Efforts Intensify: Reports

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck the southern Philippines has risen to 15, with more than 149 people injured, as authorities continue rescue and relief operations across the affected region, the Sunday Guardian reported.

Strong Quake Hits Mindanao

The magnitude-7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao in the early hours of Monday, sending powerful tremors across several provinces. Buildings sustained damage, transportation services were disrupted, and residents rushed outdoors as the quake shook homes and offices.

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The earthquake also disrupted the opening day of the new school year, forcing authorities to suspend classes in several areas while safety inspections were carried out.

Casualties Rise As Damage Assessment Continues

Officials said the number of fatalities and injuries could rise further as rescue teams reach remote and heavily affected communities. Authorities are continuing to assess the full extent of the destruction caused by the powerful tremor.

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Agripino Dacera, disaster management chief in General Santos City, said verification of casualties and property damage remains underway as emergency responders work across affected areas.

Tsunami Warnings Trigger Evacuations

The powerful quake triggered tsunami warnings and prompted precautionary evacuations in several coastal communities. Residents living in vulnerable areas were urged to move to higher ground as authorities monitored the situation and warned of possible aftershocks.

Emergency shelters were activated while local governments coordinated efforts to ensure the safety of residents.

Marcos Orders Immediate Emergency Response

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed all relevant government agencies to launch immediate emergency response operations following the disaster.

“To our kababayans in the affected provinces, please heed the tsunami warning. Move to higher ground now. Do not wait. Your life is more important than anything left behind,” Marcos said in a statement.

He added that all concerned agencies had been instructed to provide assistance to affected residents and support ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

Rescue Operations In Full Swing

Search-and-rescue teams, medical personnel and disaster response units have been deployed to the worst-hit areas. The government has also mobilised relief supplies and emergency assistance as efforts continue to reach those impacted by the earthquake.

Authorities have warned that casualty figures may change as rescue operations and damage assessments continue in the coming days.