PM Modi Arrives In Indonesia To Strengthen Act East Policy And Indo-Pacific Vision

Jakarta, Jul 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Indonesia on the first leg of his three-nation tour, aimed at further strengthening India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches a cultural display after his arrival in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto received him at the airport.



(Video: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/DFPcjKe94A — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2026

Arrival in Jakarta

Modi was welcomed at the airport by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Ahead of his departure from Delhi, Modi said his visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision as well as "our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific."

MAHASAGAR, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, is India's vision of security and growth for all regions.

Bilateral ties and engagement

"India and Indonesia elevated bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during my first visit to Indonesia in 2018," he said.

The prime minister said this would be his first bilateral visit since the elevation of the bilateral ties and comes after President Prabowo's state visit to India as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January 2025.

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"India and Indonesia share strong civilisational and people-to-people ties, and my visit will further deepen all aspects of our multifaceted partnership," he said.

Diaspora and cultural visit

During this visit, Modi will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Indonesia and visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta with President Prabowo, which is another remarkable testament to the close cultural ties between the two countries.

The centuries-old temple, located approximately 17 kilometres northeast of Yogyakarta city, is considered Indonesia's largest Hindu temple.

Tour itinerary ahead

From Indonesia, Modi will travel to Melbourne at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The final leg of the tour will take him to Auckland at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

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