PM Narendra Modi Embarks On Indonesia, Australia & New Zealand Tour To Strengthen Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision & Indo-Pacific Ties | Video | X / PTi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand and said that this tour will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision as well as the commitment towards a free and open Indo-Pacific.

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Earlier in his departure statement, PM Modi said that he will be in Indonesia from July 6-8 at the invitation of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

"India and Indonesia elevated bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during my first visit to Indonesia in 2018. This will be my first bilateral visit after the elevation of our bilateral ties and follows the state visit of President Prabowo, who was the chief guest at our Republic Day celebrations on 26 January, 2025," the Prime Minister said.

He mentioned that India and Indonesia share strong civilisational and people-to-people ties and this visit will "further deepen all aspects of our multifaceted partnership".

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"During this visit, I will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Indonesia and visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta with President Prabowo, which is another remarkable testament to our close cultural ties," he added.

PM Modi said that after concluding the Indonesia visit, he will travel to Melbourne at the invitation of his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese. "My visit will strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and I shall, in my discussions with Prime Minister Albanese, take forward our relations in the areas of defence and security, trade and investments, education and mobility and people-to-people ties," he said.

The Prime Minister said that he will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Melbourne, calling the community "an important pillar" of India-Australia Strategic Partnership.

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"Further, this visit will also provide an opportunity for India and Australia to deepen our bilateral ties in the areas of emerging and critical technologies, sports and sports science," he added.

From Melbourne, PM Modi will arrive in Auckland at the invitation of his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon.

"My visit will meaningfully build upon the strong momentum in our bilateral ties pursuant to the visit of Prime Minister Luxon to India in March 2025. During my visit, I shall discuss with Prime Minister Luxon how to further enhance economic, trade and commercial engagements. India and New Zealand have committed themselves to strengthening bilateral trade and commercial ties with the signing of the Free Trade Agreement," he mentioned.

The Prime Minister further stated that the Indian diaspora has made significant contributions to the India-New Zealand ties and he looks forward to addressing a large gathering of the Indian community "who have excelled in all spheres of life".

"My visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean, respectively, followed by New Zealand, will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision as well as our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific," PM Modi stated.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)