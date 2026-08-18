Photo-Op With President Trump To Cost Over ₹80 Lakh? Viral RNC Invite Draws Attention Online

US President Donald Trump | File Image

A social media post highlighting the steep price attached to a photo opportunity with US President Donald Trump has sparked attention online, with businessman Harsh Goenka sharing an image of an invitation to an upcoming Republican National Committee reception.

Goenka posted the image on August 18, writing, “Anybody wants a photo-op with Trump, you will have to pay over Rs 80 lakhs,” along with a shocked-face emoji.

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The Republican National Committee is hosting an “Evening Reception” with Trump in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

The invitation lists multiple contribution levels for attendees. A “Photo Opportunity” is priced at $88,600 per couple, which is more than Rs 80 lakh when converted into Indian currency, depending on the prevailing exchange rate.

The invitation also mentions a “Host Committee” contribution of $443,000 per couple, while the “Roundtable” option is listed at $250,000 per couple. A standard “Reception” option costs $10,000 per couple.

Goenka's post quickly drew reactions online, with users discussing the unusually high cost associated with access to the event and a photo opportunity with Trump.