OpenAI Launches 'ChatGPT For Teens' With Stronger Safeguards Amid Legal Pressure | AI Representational Image

OpenAI on Tuesday introduced a version of its ChatGPT chatbot designed specifically for teenagers, adding stronger safeguards and monitoring as the company faces criticism and legal complaints over alleged harms involving some users.

Called “ChatGPT for Teens”, the modified parameters are automatically deployed for users who register as being aged 13 to 17 or whom the company detects as underage based on usage patterns or account age.

Several safeguards in ChatGPT for Teens were already available for ChatGPT accounts belonging to minors, including restrictions on content related to self-harm, violence, eating disorders and graphic sexuality.

Added Safeguards, Study Mode for Teens

The programme also provides more frequent break reminders, blackout “quiet hours” and Study Mode, which uses guiding questions instead of directly providing answers “to help teens understand the material,” according to OpenAI.

Other restrictions prevent the chatbot from suggesting that it has personal feelings for a user or possesses its own consciousness. Some features, including voice mode, are also disabled.

Parents can choose to link their accounts with those of their teenagers and receive alerts if conversations involve certain high-risk situations, including self-harm or suicide.

Human moderators review parental alerts, while specific details from chat logs are removed to protect users’ privacy.

OpenAI Faces Legal, Regulatory Pressure

The introduction of the teen mode comes as OpenAI faces mounting legal and regulatory scrutiny.

The company faces several wrongful death lawsuits, including one filed by the parents of 16-year-old Adam Raine, who died by suicide after allegedly using methods advised by ChatGPT.

The US Federal Trade Commission has also launched an inquiry into artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots that act as digital companions, focusing on potential risks to children and teenagers.

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AI Companies Under Growing Scrutiny

Like social media companies, AI firms are facing increasing regulatory pressure. The US Congress has introduced several bills aimed at regulating chatbots, while California requires safeguards for assistants that serve as companions or confidants.

Other AI companies have also faced criticism over problems linked to the use of their products by minors. Rival Anthropic, for instance, has opted to restrict use of its model to adults.