Pervez Musharraf challenges his death sentence

Islamabad: Former Pakistan President and Army Chief Pervez Musharraf filed a petition in the Lahore High Court challenging the death sentence handed to him by a special court in a high treason case.

The Islamabad special court verdict on December 17 led to an unprecedented confrontation between the judiciary and military in Pakistan, especially after the details and nature of death sentence became public.

As per the judgement, if found dead, before he is hanged, Musharraf's corpse is to be dragged to a public square near the Pakistan Parliament House. Musharraf’s advocate Azhar Siddique on Friday filed an 86-page petition, on his behalf.