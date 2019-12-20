Pak govt slams detailed verdict in Musharraf case

Islamabad: After a special court released its detailed judgement in the high treason case in which it ordered dragging and hanging of former President Pervez Musharrafs corpse, the Pakistan government has slammed the verdict and decided to file a reference against Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth in the SJC.

Both the government and the Army expressed "anger" over 'paragraph 66' of the verdict. judgement and termed it "unlawful", "inhuman" and "unconstitutional".