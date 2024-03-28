Paris Viral Video: High Voltage Drama At Charles de Gaulle Airport As Migrants Protest Against Deportation | X

Paris: Dramatic scenes were at display at Paris's Charles de Gaulle Airport when hundreds of migrants created massive ruckus at the airport premises in protest against the action to deport a migrant from France. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media. Although, exact details of the incident cannot be inferred from the what is captured in the video, it is seen that there is huge crowd of angry passengers who screaming, shouting and showing massive aggression. According to reports, the migrants were protesting against the deportation of a man who was being sent back from France.

In the video it can be seen that around 25 passengers are aggressively proving their point resulting in violent clashes. Although it cannot be ascertained from the video whether who is actually attacking whom, but the video captured physical altercations and assaults giving a complete chaotic picture of what is happening.

Migration of homeless people has been an issue of concern for France since a while now. Hundreds of people migrate from various parts of the world in France adding to the woes of the local Mayors who find it tough to accommodate the huge influx.

Issue of migrants in France

This comes two weeks after a report of France24 News organization stated, "Serge Grouard, the right-wing mayor of Orleans in central France, expressed concern about the arrival of up to 500 homeless migrants in his town of 100,000 people without his prior knowledge."

Paris is reportedly a much sought after location for the homeless migrants, who come mostly from Africa, South Asia or the Middle East. Hundreds of migrants that arrive in France demand short-term emergency accommodation. However there no enough space to accommodate the huge influx of migrants. French authorities are facing tough time in managing the crowd that still build their own temporary homes on roads if denied official accommodation.

The dramatic protest at the airport was one of the fall outs of the French Govt's attempt to put a halt to illegal migration in the country.