Paris Returns To Calm After Violent Protests As France Imposes Curfews, Arrests Over 2,400 People | X

Paris returned to calm on Tuesday after its first peaceful night following a weekend of France’s worst rioting in years, as authorities imposed curfews in several cities to prevent further violence and looting.

At least 2,400 people were arrested after protesters clashed with police across France on Saturday, set vehicles ablaze, stormed public buildings and torched a historic city hall. The violence erupted during nationwide demonstrations against rising living costs and poor conditions in schools.

On Sunday evening, smaller groups continued the unrest by setting fire to rubbish bins, bicycles and other objects and looting businesses in Paris, Lyon, Marseille and several other cities.

🇫🇷 French cities that imposed a #curfew Monday saw a generally calm night, after #October17 protests devolved into violent riots this past weekend.Despite criticism from citizens, #France's government said it is maintaining the measure where necessary on Tuesday night. https://t.co/tDunyC5t1j — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) October 20, 2026

Curfews Bring Calm To Paris After Weekend Violence

In Paris, authorities enforced a curfew from 11 pm on Monday until 6 am on Tuesday. A police helicopter patrolled over Place de la République, a major flashpoint during the weekend clashes, using a searchlight to monitor compliance with the restrictions.

Early Tuesday, municipal workers used a crane to remove a giant fluorescent yellow vest draped over the statue at the centre of the square. The vest referred to the “yellow vest” protests against fuel prices that began in 2018 and shook President Emmanuel Macron’s first term.

Workers also used pressure washers to remove graffiti from the monument.

“The targeted curfews helped keep last night calm,” Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu wrote on X on Tuesday.

He added that fresh curfews would be imposed that night “wherever the situation requires,” with decisions taken locally by prefects, the state’s regional representatives, in coordination with mayors.

Hundreds Face Prosecution As France Tightens Crackdown

Speaking in Lille in northern France, Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said 149 people had been jailed nationwide as of Tuesday noon.

According to the Justice Ministry, around 2,500 people had been arrested since Saturday, with more than 800 brought before prosecutors. Most were either put on trial immediately or ordered to appear at subsequent hearings.

In Paris alone, around 300 people were brought before prosecutors following the October 17 protests, the city prosecutor’s office said.

Darmanin said he had instructed prosecutors to appeal sentences they considered too lenient.

“People with no criminal record ending up in prison for property crimes is extremely rare, if not unheard of,” he said, adding that the French justice system would be “extremely firm.”

Three Men Jailed For Looting Video Game Store In Lille

In Lille, three men aged between 20 and 25, all without previous criminal records, were each sentenced to 10 months in prison for looting a video game store in the city’s old town.

Also Watch:

Darmanin said the three were imprisoned immediately following their sentencing.

French Parliament Orders Inquiry Into October 17 Violence

The National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament, is launching an inquiry into the violence that erupted on October 17 and the policing strategy adopted by authorities.

National Assembly Speaker Yaël Braun-Pivet said the inquiry would examine the unrest and the response of law enforcement agencies, with findings expected “by the end of the year.”