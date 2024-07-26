Paris Olympics 2024: Miscreants Vandalise High-Speed French Rail Network Hour Before Opening Ceremony

X

The world has been keeping an eye on France as the 2024 Olympics are being held in its capital city, Paris. In the last few days, some disturbing crime news has shocked people worldwide. The games are set to kick off in a few hours, but the unsettling news from France continues.

In a recent update from France, the country's rail company SNCF stated in a social media post that its high-speed network has been targeted by "malicious acts" aimed at paralysing the system.

"Last night, SNCF was the victim of several concurrent malicious acts affecting the LGV Atlantique, Nord & Est. Arson attacks were started to damage our facilities. The South East LGV is not affected, a malicious act has been foiled," stated SNCF.

In another X post, it informed, "Our teams are on site to carry out the diagnosis and begin repairs. TGV traffic on the Atlantic, North and East axes is very disrupted: some trains are diverted, a large number of trains are canceled."

It also that it will contact affected travelers through email or SMS ask them to postpone their trip and not to go to the station. All tickets for these disrupted journeys are exchangeable and refundable, it said.

According to BBC, Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete has strongly condemned the attack saying "criminal acts" would affect people's holiday plans.

According to report, around 3 lakh spectators are expected to arrive in Paris to witness opening ceremony.

Two staff members of Australian Channel 9 were reported to have been robbed and assaulted while in Paris to cover the Games. Additionally, an Australian woman was also reportedly attacked on Saturday in an alleged gang rape by a group of five men.