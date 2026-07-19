Panama Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Arrives In India For Five-Day Visit | X - ANI

New Delhi, July 19: Panama’s Foreign Affairs Minister Javier Eduardo Martinez-Acha Vasquez arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a five-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between India and Panama.

Welcoming the visiting dignitary, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the two countries share a close partnership based on common values, mutual interests and goodwill.

“Warm welcome to FM @javierachapma of Panama on his arrival in New Delhi. India and Panama share a close partnership anchored in shared values, mutual interests and goodwill,” Jaiswal posted on X.

Warm welcome to FM @javierachapma of Panama on his arrival in New Delhi.



India and Panama share a close partnership anchored in shared values, mutual interests and goodwill. pic.twitter.com/vMXK030RXo — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 19, 2026

The visit, scheduled from July 19 to 23, is expected to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in areas including trade, commerce, connectivity and diplomatic engagement.

According to the MEA, Martinez-Acha will hold a series of high-level meetings with Indian leaders during his stay.

#WATCH | Panama's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Javier Eduardo Martinez-Acha Vasquez arrives in New Delhi



"India and Panama share a close partnership anchored in shared values, mutual interests and goodwill" tweeted MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal pic.twitter.com/vuG6VKYKHx — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2026

On Monday, the Panamanian Foreign Minister is scheduled to meet Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at the New Parliament Building. The discussions are expected to focus on expanding bilateral trade and strengthening economic cooperation.

Later in the day, Martinez-Acha will hold delegation-level talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at Hyderabad House. The two sides are likely to review the broader India-Panama partnership and explore new areas of collaboration.

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The visiting minister will also meet Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday at Transport Bhavan. Discussions are expected to cover maritime cooperation, port development, logistics and connectivity between the two nations.

During his visit, Martinez-Acha will also participate in official engagements in New Delhi before concluding his trip and departing India on Thursday.

The visit comes amid efforts by both countries to deepen diplomatic and economic cooperation. Earlier this month, India’s Ambassador to Panama Sumit Seth met Martinez-Acha and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

The Embassy of India in Panama said the two leaders exchanged views on expanding cooperation and presented the Panamanian Foreign Minister with the ceremonial India-Panama Flags Pin.

India and Panama share friendly relations based on democratic values, mutual respect and cooperation in sectors such as trade, investment, maritime affairs, connectivity and multilateral platforms. The latest visit is expected to provide further momentum to the partnership and create new opportunities for collaboration.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)