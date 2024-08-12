Palestinian PM Mahmoud Abbas visits Russia, repeats two-state solution demand

Mahmoud Abbas |

Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas, who is currently on Russia visit repeated his long-standing position that for a sustainable peace in West Asia, two-state solution was the only way ahead. He also said that Israel-occupied Palestinian territories should be liberated while implementing two-state solution, reported Russian state media.

Abbas was speaking with TASS.

"The guarantee to achieve stability and security in the Middle East is the implementation of a decision on the formation of two states, based on the international law, the withdrawal of Israel from the Palestinian territories, which were occupied since 1967, with the capital of East Jerusalem there," Abbas was quoted as saying.

Abbas reportedly said that current Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads an "extremist government" in Israel and that he "does not believe in peace and positions itself above the international law and it drives the situation in the Middle East to a tenser situation."

"If Israel wants to live in safety and peace with its neighbours as a normal, peace-loving state, it should agree to the implementation of the two-state solution that is based on an international legal framework, including the Arab Peace Initiative," TASS quoted Abbas as saying.

Abbas to meet Putin

Palestinian ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said that Abbas was due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Abbas' Russia visit has come just when Egypt, Qatar and the US are urging Israel and the Palestinian side to come to negotiations table for a ceasefire in Gaza.

On the eve of his Moscow visit, Abbas spoke with Sputnik. During the discussion, he said that he planed to discuss the peace process during his Russia visit.

Israel and Hamas have been at war since Hamas' attack in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Hundreds of Israelis died and others were taken hostage during Hamas' attack. Israel responded with overwhelming military action which has already killed thousands of Palestinians.