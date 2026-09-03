Pakistan's 'First' Sikh Anchor Harmeet Singh Alleges Police Raid On Studio, Says Staff Were 'Beaten' - VIDEO

Pakistan’s first prominent Sikh television anchor and journalist, Harmeet Singh, has alleged that Islamabad Police raided his digital media studio, detained his employees and took away equipment, raising concerns over press freedom in the country.

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Police raid digital media studio

In a video released on August 31, Singh claimed that police raided his studio on August 30 and allegedly took away five computer systems, cameras, podcast microphones, stands, a teleprompter and batteries. He also alleged that two people working at the studio, Saif from Multan and his associate Razi Tahir, were detained and subjected to physical mistreatment.

Singh claimed he was forced to leave mainstream television after facing pressure over his reporting and criticism of those in power. After losing his television job, he said he used his savings and money earned from films to establish a small digital studio with friends to continue journalism through vlogs and podcasts.

Studio allegedly targeted over protests

He alleged that his studio was targeted after one of his associates participated in protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, questioning why equipment belonging to other employees was also seized.

Singh said members of his Sikh community and family had advised him to leave journalism or Pakistan, but he chose to continue working in the country. He has appealed to civil society and human rights organisations to speak out against what he described as harassment of journalists and help recover his seized equipment.

Previous legal trouble

The journalist has previously faced legal trouble over social media posts and his reporting on protests. He has denied allegations of spreading anti-state propaganda. Police have not yet issued a statement responding to Singh’s allegations.