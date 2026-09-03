'He Didn't Know Most Of The Players': Babar Azam & Pakistan Team Trolled By Iceland Cricket After King Charles' Viral Interaction

Babar Azam & Pakistan Team Trolled By Iceland Cricket | bbctms/X/theroyalfamily/Instagram

Iceland Cricket took a cheeky dig at the Pakistan cricket team after a light-hearted interaction between Pakistan captain Babar Azam and King Charles went viral on social media.

Babar presented King Charles with a cricket bat signed by members of the Pakistan team during the squad’s meeting with the British monarch ahead of the third Test against England. Charles examined the souvenir before asking Babar, “Is it Pakistani willow?” The amusing exchange quickly caught the attention of cricket fans online.

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Reacting to the viral moment, Iceland Cricket, known for its humorous posts on cricket, shared the video on X and appeared to take a brutal swipe at Pakistan’s squad. “You can bet he didn't know who most of the players were, because nobody else does,” the account posted.

The post added another layer of humour to an already memorable moment involving the Pakistan players and the British monarch. Iceland Cricket’s comment appeared to mock the lack of recognition surrounding several members of the Pakistan squad, prompting reactions from cricket fans on social media.

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The interaction came at a difficult time for Pakistan in their Test series against England. England had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, leaving Pakistan with the final Test at Edgbaston to salvage some pride.

Pakistan had also undergone significant changes before the final Test, with seven players sent home and Sarfaraz Ahmed replaced as head coach by Mike Hesson. Amid the upheaval, Babar’s meeting with King Charles and the presentation of the signed bat provided a lighter off-field moment, although Iceland Cricket’s post ensured the incident quickly became the subject of online banter.