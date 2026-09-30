Pakistan's Airspace Ban Has Prompted India To Explore China’s Xinjiang Corridor; Hotan Route May Be The Answer | X

India is exploring an alternative air route through China's Xinjiang region to reduce the flying time and the growing cost burden on airlines due to the continuous closure of Pakistani airspace after the Pahalgam terror attack, which took place in April 2025. On Tuesday, September 29, Civil Aviation Minister Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said that "Discussions on the Hotan route are going on between the two countries." He also added that the External Affairs Ministry was engaging with China. "Let's see how it goes, but we are trying alternatives." Let's understand the Hotan route and why it has become important for India to opt for that route. How the route can be the answer India is looking for.

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India is exploring an alternative route through China's Xinjiang

India is searching for an alternative air route through China's Xinjiang region to reduce the growing cost burden and save flying time for its airlines. This route would let Indian airlines fly around Pakistan, whose airspace has been shut continuously for more than 17 months, soon after the Pahalgam terror attack, which took place in April 2025. On Tuesday, Civil Aviation Minister said that India and China are discussing the possibility of using Hotan in the southwestern region of Xinjiang as an alternative air route.

Naidu told reporters, “We are looking at other alternatives. Discussion on the Hotan route is going on between the two countries. Our External Affairs Ministry is engaging with their country. Let us see how it goes, but we are trying alternatives."

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Why Pakistan has shut its airspace for India?

Pakistani airspace has traditionally provided easier access and the most direct westward corridor for flights leaving Delhi, Mumbai and other northern Indian cities for Europe and North America. However, everything changed last year in the month of April after Pakistan shut its airspace for Indian registered airlines as a political and security action following a major terrorist attack and rising military tensions between the two countries. The closure began after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, which took place on April 22, 2025. Since then, Pakistan has been repeatedly extending the restriction; the latest restriction extends till October 24, 2026. However, India imposed reciprocal restrictions for Pakistan airlines and aircraft starting on April 30, 2025.

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Leads to longer routes and time

Pakistan’s airspace restrictions have created additional challenges for airlines operating between India and destinations in Europe, West Asia and other regions. With Pakistani airspace unavailable, carriers take longer alternative routes, increasing both flying distance and operational costs. Since then, Indian airlines flying west from northern India have headed south over the Arabian Sea towards Muscat before turning northwest. The detour adds between 45 minutes and two hours of flying time.

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One of the key impacts of avoiding Pakistani airspace is the additional distance aircraft covers. Instead of taking a relatively direct route over Pakistan, flights have been diverted through alternative corridors, including routes over Central Asia or China.

Longer routes mean aircraft remain in the air for more time. Even an additional few hundred kilometres translate into higher fuel consumption, particularly for wide-body aircraft operating long-haul services. Longer flight times also increase expenses related to crew duty hours, aircraft utilisation, maintenance and airport operations.

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How Xinjiang's Hotan route can be the solution?

Hotan is a city in southwestern Xinjiang, close to China’s borders with India-administered Ladakh and Central Asia. The proposed route would allow Indian aircraft to head northwards from Leh, cross into Chinese airspace around the Hotan region and then turn west towards Central Asia before joining existing international airways to destinations in Europe, the UK and the United States of America.