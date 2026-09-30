Novak Djokovic Gives Cold Stare As Fan Throws Cap At Him During China Open Autograph Session | WATCH

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A brief interaction between Novak Djokovic and a fan at the China Open caught attention after a cap was thrown towards the Serbian tennis star while he was signing autographs following his training session.

Djokovic was interacting with fans and signing items for supporters after completing his practice when one fan appeared to throw a cap in his direction. The unexpected gesture prompted a noticeable reaction from the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Djokovic turned towards the fan and gave him a stern look before moving away from the area. The Serbian did not appear to engage in any further confrontation and continued on from the autograph session.

The moment was captured on video and has since drawn attention online, with fans discussing Djokovic's reaction to the unexpected incident. The Serbian star is in China for the China Open, where supporters have gathered to catch a glimpse of the tennis legend.

Djokovic has enjoyed a massive following in China over the years, with fans frequently waiting outside practice courts and venues for photographs and autographs. The incident, however, provided an unusual moment during what was otherwise a routine interaction between the player and his supporters.