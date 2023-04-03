Pakistanis destroying British society, former RAW chief endorses UK Home Secretary's grave allegations

UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, is in hot waters for allegedly making 'racist' comments against people of Pakistani-origin living in UK. However, she has found an unlikely voice of support from former RAW chief Vikram Sood.

What did Braverman say?

UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, made a statement in a television interview where she said, "British Pakistani men rape white girls in the UK, give them drugs, and their society not only accepts these things but also doesn't react against such crimes." Braverman made harsh comments about British Pakistani men, saying that they form gangs and it is easy for them to make white girls their prey. She also said, "We have seen that state police agencies and social workers ignore such cases."

Official acceptance has come after nearly 25 years: Former RAW chief

Vikram Sood, former chief of Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), has voiced his support for Braverman and confirmed that such acts indeed happen.

Individuals of Pakistani descent in Britain have stirred up a dangerous situation by forming gangs and preying on white girls. Former Indian RAW Chief Vikram Sood has brought attention to this issue and has exposed the appalling actions of British Pakistanis in several tweets.

Quote tweeting on Braverman's statement, Sood wrote: "Happening in the UK since1997 with 1400 cases of brutal rape of non-Muslim white girls mostly by men of Pakistani origin upto 2014. Complaints were brushed off as emanating from Islamophobes. Pages 166-167 of my book The Ultimate Goal Ch 8 refer."

"Those complaining had to seek police protection. Police invariably failed to act fearing accusations of racism and damaging inter-community relations," he went on to add.

"Europe also acted similarly when dealing with immigrants from their former colonies. Official acceptance of the problem in UK has come after nearly 25 years," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistanis becoming 'headache' across the world

In October 2018, about 20 Pakistanis were sentenced to jail for allegedly raping around 12 white girls in northern England. According to the report, all the victims were minors. These girls were given drugs and were targeted either in a car park or in a deserted area.

More than a hundred Pakistanis have been beheaded on charges of rape in Saudi Arabia, while in Turkey, there is an ongoing campaign to "send Pakistanis back." Last year, around 5,000 Pakistanis were detained in different cities of Turkey on charges of sexual crimes.

More than just sex crimes, illegal Pakistani immigrant groups engage in fighting, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and other crimes, including extortion and kidnapping of Turkish tourists. In April 2022, a similar Pakistani gang was exposed in Turkey, which had abducted some tourists from Nepal and demanded money in exchange for their release. Turkish police had arrested six Pakistani nationals in connection with the incident.

Read Also Mumbai: Eighth bookie arrested for betting on Pakistan vs England T20 match