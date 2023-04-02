Mumbai: Eighth bookie arrested for betting on Pakistan vs England T20 match

Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch unit on Saturday arrested bookie Sushil Agarwal, alias Sushil Bhayandar, in connection with a cricket betting case on Sunday.

Agarwal is the eighth accused in this case. On November 13, 2022, the Crime Branch had raided a hotel in Dadar called Happy Land and arrested the first two suspects for betting on a T20 match between Pakistan and England.

On Sunday, Agarwal was presented in court, which sent him to judicial custody.

According to the Crime Branch, the arrested accused were using 18 apps / websites to bet on the match.

A police official said that Agarwal’s name surfaced following the arrest of Miten Furia alias Jayanti Malad, the seventh accused. During interrogation Furia revealed that the user ID and password of the app through which the accused were caught while betting was given by Agarwal.

How the previous 7 bookies were nabbed

The first arrested accused, Francis alias Vicky Dias and Imran Khan, were betting on LotusBook247.com using the user ID and password given by Agarwal, the police said.

The police said that in lieu of this money was also given to Agarwal.

Agarwal has provided the police with the name of another bookie, Kaushik Jaswani.

Dias and Khan’s arrestled to the arrest of Dharmesh alias Dhirendra Shivdasani, Gaurav Shivdasani, Dharmesh Vora, Umed Satra and Miten Furia alias Jayanti Malad.

The betting racket was unearthed by the Anti-Extortion Cell, but the case has been transferred to Unit 12 of the Crime Branch for further investigation.