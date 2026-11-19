Pakistani TV Anchor Rabia Ahsan Murder Case: Husband Ahsan Tahir Gets Bail After Family Calls Shooting An Accident | X

A Pakistani court has granted bail to Ahsan Tahir, who was arrested in connection with the death of his wife, television anchor Rabia Ahsan, after her family told the court that the incident was accidental and raised no objection to his release.

Rabia's mother, sister and brother submitted an affidavit before the court, describing her death as an accident and stating that they had no objection to Tahir being granted bail. The court subsequently approved his bail against a surety bond of Rs 2 lakh.

TV Anchor Found Dead At Home In Rawalpindi

Rabia Ahsan was found dead at her residence in Rawalpindi on Sunday, November 8. Her husband, Ahsan Tahir, was taken into police custody following the incident, and investigators seized a suspected murder weapon from the house.

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According to a First Information Report (FIR) copy circulated on social media, the 41-year-old anchor was shot in her bedroom at around 3 pm. Her mother and sister, who lived with her, were reportedly sitting on the lawn when the incident occurred.

After hearing a gunshot, Rabia's sister, Alwina, rushed into the bedroom and found her lying on the floor in a pool of blood. Tahir was allegedly present in the room holding a pistol.

Police Recover .30-Bore Pistol From Crime Scene

During the initial examination of the scene, police reportedly found a bullet wound below Rabia's neck and another injury on the right side of her back.

The Punjab Forensic Science Authority (PFSA) subsequently recovered a .30-bore pistol, believed to be the weapon used in the shooting, along with ammunition from the residence.

Read Also Pakistani Anchor Rabia Ahsan Shot Dead At Home; Husband Held For Questioning

A male domestic worker employed at the house told investigators that Tahir had claimed the gunshot was fired accidentally, Dawn reported. However, Tahir was unable to produce a valid licence or permit for the firearm when questioned by police.

Based on the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the statements recorded during the investigation, police registered a murder case under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

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