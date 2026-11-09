Pakistani Anchor Rabia Ahsan Shot Dead At Home; Husband Held For Questioning

Pakistani anchor Rabia Ahsan was found dead at her home in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Police have taken her husband, Ahsan Tahir, into custody and have seized a suspected weapon.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) copy shared on social media, 41-year-old Ahsan was shot dead in her bedroom at around 3 pm. Her mother and sister, who lived with her, were on the lawn at the time of the incident.

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After hearing the gunshot, Ahsan's sister, Alwina, rushed to the bedroom and found Rabia lying on the floor in a pool of blood, while her husband was holding a pistol.

Police recover pistol from scene

Upon reaching the crime scene, police carried out an external physical examination and found a bullet wound below her neck and another wound on the right side of the back.

The Punjab Forensic Science Authority (PFSA) recovered the murder weapon, a .30-bore pistol, and ammunition from the scene.

A male domestic worker at Ahsan's house informed the police that Tahir said the gunshot had been fired accidentally, Dawn reported.

Tahir failed to produce a valid licence or permit for the pistol during questioning.

Based on the account provided and the circumstances of the incident, a case of murder under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was registered.

First Lady calls for investigation

First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari expressed "deep sadness over the killing" and condemned the violence. She called for an impartial investigation into the incident.

The statement by the Presidency read: "The First Lady has expressed deep sadness over the killing of journalist Rabia Ahsan and strongly condemned the violence. She called for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation to establish the facts and ensure that those responsible are held accountable."

Earlier killing raises concerns

The First Lady recalled the killing of Hina Javed, another working woman, and expressed disappointment.

"Less than three months ago, Hina Javed was killed and the outcome of the investigation into her case is still awaited. Such incidents demand serious attention and accountability. Women must be able to live and work without fear for their lives," she noted.

Investigation into anchor's death continues

Ahsan, a mother of two daughters, reportedly worked for 92 News, while her husband serves as a deputy director at the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF). A case has been registered, and further investigation into Ahsan's murder is underway.