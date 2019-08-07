Pakistani police removes pro-India banners, one arrested in Pak capital

Islamabad: Pro-India banners which appeared in different parts of Pakistani capital, including in the high security Red Zone, hailing India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir have been removed by authorities who arrested a man in this connection.

The banners carried a map envisioning "Akhand Bharat" (undivided India) showing parts of the present-day states of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and warnings about Balochistan.

They carried a message of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. "Aaj Jammu & Kashmir liya hai Kal Balochistan, PoK lenge. Mujhe vishwsas hai desh ka PM Akhand Hindustan ka sapna poora karenhe (Today we took Jammu and Kashmir, tomorrow we will take Balochistan and PoK. I am sure Prime Minister Modi will make the dream of undivided India come true)," said the message written on the banners.