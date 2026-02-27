Pakistan–Afghanistan Tensions: Shehbaz Sharif Meets Army Chief Asim Munir, Top Commanders

Shehbaz Sharif with Asim Munir | File

Amid escalating tensions along the Afghanistan border, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reportedly held a meeting with Army Chief Asim Munir and senior military officials at the General Headquarters to review the security situation.

The visit comes as military operations and diplomatic activity intensify following days of cross-border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to India Today.

During the meeting, discussions regarding the border situation, ongoing operations, and national security preparedness were held.

Air Strikes In Kabul & Kandahar

Pakistan carried out air strikes under operation "Ghazab lil-Haq” targeting sites in Kabul and Kandahar, where the Taliban top brass is based. The strikes marked the first time Pakistan directly targeted its former allies, describing the situation as “open war” amid allegations the Taliban are harbouring militants hostile to Islamabad.

Thick plumes of black smoke were visible rising from multiple locations in Kabul after the strikes, according to news agency Reuters.

Punjab Province On High Alert

Pakistan’s Punjab province has been placed on high alert. Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross has urged both countries to ease tensions, stressing the protection of civilians and uninterrupted access to healthcare, news agency AFP reported.