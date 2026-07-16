Pakistan Urges US, Iran To End Hostilities, Resume Peace Talks | X - @IRObservatory

Pakistan on Thursday urged the US and Iran to end hostilities and return to negotiations as renewed military strikes between the two countries threatened the interim peace arrangement and heightened regional instability.

Pakistan's FM spokesman Tahir Andrabi urged the United States and Iran to end hostilities and resume technical-level talks, saying "dialogue remains the only viable path to de-escalation" amid rising regional tensions.#Iran #USA #Pakistan #USWar pic.twitter.com/XE5Vcwo2hu — IranPress (@IranPress_eng) July 16, 2026

Addressing the weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi acknowledged the difficulties facing the peace process. The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed last month, had initiated technical-level talks aimed at securing a permanent peace agreement within 60 days. However, those discussions stalled after the US and Iran resumed attacks last week.

As fighting continued, Andrabi said, “Pakistan reiterates its call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any actions that would further undermine peace and stability”.

He added, “Pakistan will continue to encourage all sides to end violence and resume technical-level talks in accordance. We hope all parties will remain committed to the path of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving their outstanding issues.”

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Islamabad backs dialogue and diplomacy

Reaffirming Pakistan's stance, Andrabi said there was no alternative to sustained engagement, dialogue and diplomacy in achieving lasting peace, stability and progress, PTI reports.

The latest escalation followed the expansion of US military strikes on Iran, with Tehran responding through missile and drone attacks targeting Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, fuelling fears of a broader regional conflict.

The renewed violence has cast uncertainty over the interim agreement reached last month to facilitate a permanent settlement.

Andrabi said all conflicts and disputes should be resolved through dialogue, adding that the Islamabad MoU remained an enduring framework for promoting peace, mutual respect and shared prosperity.

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Strait of Hormuz tensions raise economic concerns

The spokesperson also stressed the need to ensure the continued safety, security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Many countries, particularly those in the Global South, are being adversely affected by the situation in the Strait of Hormuz,” Andrabi said.

As tensions between the US and Iran continue to escalate, global oil prices have begun to rise, raising concerns across the world, including in Pakistan, a major oil importer.