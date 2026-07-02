Pakistan Says US-Iran Talks Show Positive Progress In Doha Mediation | X

Pakistan on Thursday said that, along with Qatar, it had concluded separate meetings with US and Iranian negotiators in Doha, with both sides making "positive progress" on various aspects of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) and agreeing to continue discussions.

The US and Iran signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 18 to restore peace in West Asia. This was followed by technical-level talks in Switzerland on June 21, with Pakistan and Qatar acting as mediators.

The Foreign Office said, “Qatari and Pakistani mediators concluded separate meetings with the US and Iranian negotiators in Doha today (Thursday), with positive progress made on issues related to the aspects of the Islamabad MOU, building on the Lake Lucerne Summit.”

More talks planned after Khamenei's funeral

While no date has been announced for the next round of negotiations, the two sides agreed to resume discussions after the funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Parties have agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be set at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader,” the Foreign Office said.

Khamenei, who led Iran for the last three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of large-scale US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

Funeral schedule and mediation efforts

The burial ceremonies are scheduled to take place in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6 and 7, while the final burial ceremony will be held in Mashhad on July 9.

Hours earlier, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson issued the same statement.

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