Pakistan Train Accident: At Least 6 Killed, Over 30 Injured As Rehman Baba Express Derails Near Multan | X - globalbrief_now

Fourteen coaches of the Karachi-to-Peshawar train derailed near Multan, leaving several passengers injured and a one-and-a-half-year-old girl missing. Authorities have ordered an investigation into the accident.

At least six passengers were killed and more than 30 injured after 14 coaches of the Karachi-to-Peshawar Rehman Baba Express derailed near Multan in Pakistan on Tuesday. A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was also reported missing following the accident.

Multan Division railway spokesperson Kaleem Akhtar said four bodies had been taken to Nishtar Hospital, while human remains recovered from the railway track prompted authorities to initially report a fifth death.

“Rescue operations were underway at the accident site, while officials dispatched a relief train and a medical van from Multan to assist passengers. Train traffic on both the up and down tracks was suspended after the accident, and Multan Division railway officials were on site,” the spokesperson said.

Rescue Operations Underway, Train Services Disrupted

According to Rescue 1122, emergency teams evacuated 53 passengers from the derailed train. Railway authorities dispatched relief equipment and personnel to the accident site, while cranes were deployed to remove the damaged coaches.

❗️At Least 5 Dead After Pakistan Passenger Train Derails A further 35 people have been injured after the Rehman Baba Express train derailed near Sher Shah, Punjab, as per local authorities.The cause of the incident remains unknown with an investigation underway, a 🇵🇰 railway spox said. — RT_India (@RT_India_news) October 13, 2026

Train operations on both tracks through Multan were suspended, with officials warning that clearing the railway line could take several hours.

Until services resume, trains travelling through Multan will be diverted via Lodhran and Khanewal, potentially causing delays.

Initial reports indicated that most passengers aboard the Rehman Baba Express were from Karachi.

Passengers Allege Excessive Speed, Inquiry Ordered

According to the train’s guard in charge, the driver experienced a sudden jolt near Sher Shah, followed seconds later by the derailment of several coaches.

However, authorities have yet to establish whether the accident resulted from a defective railway track or a component falling from one of the coaches onto the line.

Some passengers alleged that the train was travelling at excessive speed before the accident. They claimed they had asked the driver to slow down near Bahawalpur after passengers in the fourth and fifth coaches experienced severe jolts, but their request was not acted upon.

The Divisional Superintendent of Railways in Multan said it was premature to determine the cause of the derailment and confirmed that an inquiry committee had been constituted.

Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi was expected to visit Multan to assess the situation.

Hospital Declares Emergency, Government Announces Compensation

Nishtar Hospital in Multan declared an emergency following the accident and mobilised additional medical personnel to treat the injured.

A hospital spokesperson said 25 people had been brought to the facility, including three who were declared dead on arrival. Of the remaining patients, one was in critical condition and 21 were receiving treatment.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Qadir Khan and Vice Chancellor Dr Mehnaz Khakwani visited the emergency ward to review arrangements for treating the injured.

Dr Khan said an information desk had been established in the hospital’s emergency department to assist families seeking details about injured passengers.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed concern over the derailment, offered condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He also directed authorities to provide all possible assistance to affected passengers and called for a transparent investigation.

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi expressed grief over the deaths and instructed officials to ensure adequate medical treatment for the injured.

He announced that compensation would be provided to the families of deceased passengers and to those injured, in accordance with the railway insurance policy. Abbasi also directed the Federal Government Inspector of Railways to investigate the accident.

Pakistan Railways’ Ageing Infrastructure Raises Safety Concerns

The derailment comes amid continuing concerns over the safety of Pakistan’s railway network, which has witnessed several passenger and freight train accidents in recent years.

In April 2026, reports indicated that more than 20 railway accidents had occurred since the beginning of the year, involving derailments, collisions and mechanical failures.

Also Watch:

Among the incidents were the derailment of the Tezgam Express near Lodhran, the Shalimar Express colliding with a stationary freight train near Rohri and the Karakoram Express splitting into two sections near Khanewal following a coupling failure.

According to a Pakistan Railways report released in December 2025, the network recorded 95 accidents between January 1 and December 20, 2025. These included 46 passenger-train derailments and 43 freight-train derailments.

The report identified inadequate modernisation of railway tracks, signalling systems and safety infrastructure as persistent challenges.

A separate report published in May 2025 revealed that more than 6,500 kilometres of railway track had exceeded its natural lifespan.

Railway expert Muhammad Sabir Awan attributed derailments to improper track alignment and failures to follow safety procedures. Former chief engineer Muhammad Afzal Bajwa also emphasised the need for greater funding to modernise the ageing railway network.