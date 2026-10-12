Pakistan Army Training Aircraft PAC MFI-17 Mushshak Crashes In Balochistan, Both Pilots Killed; Technical Fault Suspected | VIDEO

A PAC MFI-17 Mushshak training aircraft crashed near Nawan Killi in Balochistan, claiming the lives of both pilots | AI Generated Image

A Pakistani military training aircraft crashed in the southwestern province of Balochistan on Monday, killing both pilots on board, the military said. A technical fault is believed to have caused the accident.

Training Aircraft Crashes Near Nawan Killi

The aircraft, identified as a PAC MFI-17 Mushshak, crashed near the town of Nawan Killi in Balochistan province during a training flight.

The Pakistani military attributed the crash to a technical fault but did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

🇵🇰A Pakistan Army Aviation Mushshak trainer aircraft crashed near Nawan Killi, Quetta today 12 Oct 2026 due to technical fault. Instructor Pilot Major Husnain Shehzad Humayun & Student Pilot Captain Abdul Samad embraced Shahadat. https://t.co/qZTenyIGgt — Awais 🐺 (@awais4226) October 12, 2026

#BREAKING: A Pakistan Army Aviation Mushshak training aircraft crashed near Nawan Killi, Quetta, on 12 October 2026, reportedly due to a technical fault after takeoff from Quetta Cantonment Air Base. Both pilots, Major Husnain Shehzad Humayun and Captain Abdul Samad killed. https://t.co/9MltamLVL6 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 12, 2026

Pakistan’s President, Prime Minister Offer Condolences

Following the crash, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences to the families of the two pilots who lost their lives.

صدرِ مملکت آصف علی زرداری کا کوئٹہ کے قریب پاک فوج کے تربیتی طیارے کے حادثے میں دو پائلٹس کی شہادت پر اظہارِ افسوس۔ صدرِ مملکت کا میجر حسنین شہزاد ہمایوں اور کیپٹن عبدالصمد کی شہادت پر گہرے دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار۔ صدرِ مملکت کا شہداء کے اہلِ خانہ سے دلی تعزیت اور ہمدردی کا اظہار۔ صدرِ مملکت کا شہداء کے لیے بلندیِ درجات اور لواحقین کے لیے صبرِ جمیل کی دعا۔ — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) October 12, 2026

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Similar Training Aircraft Crashes in Pakistan

Aircraft crashes during military training missions are relatively common in Pakistan. Authorities rarely disclose detailed information about the causes of such incidents, and investigation reports are generally not made public.

In June, a Pakistani Air Force aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise in northwestern Pakistan, killing both pilots.

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