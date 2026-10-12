 Pakistan Army Training Aircraft PAC MFI-17 Mushshak Crashes In Balochistan, Both Pilots Killed; Technical Fault Suspected | VIDEO
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HomeWorldPakistan Army Training Aircraft PAC MFI-17 Mushshak Crashes In Balochistan, Both Pilots Killed; Technical Fault Suspected | VIDEO

Pakistan Army Training Aircraft PAC MFI-17 Mushshak Crashes In Balochistan, Both Pilots Killed; Technical Fault Suspected | VIDEO

A Pakistani military PAC MFI-17 Mushshak training aircraft crashed near Nawan Killi in Balochistan on Monday, killing both pilots on board. The military suspects a technical fault but has not disclosed further details. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences to the bereaved families following the fatal accident.

Deeksha PandeyUpdated: Monday, October 12, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
Pakistan Army Training Aircraft PAC MFI-17 Mushshak Crashes In Balochistan, Both Pilots Killed; Technical Fault Suspected | VIDEO
A PAC MFI-17 Mushshak training aircraft crashed near Nawan Killi in Balochistan, claiming the lives of both pilots | AI Generated Image

A Pakistani military training aircraft crashed in the southwestern province of Balochistan on Monday, killing both pilots on board, the military said. A technical fault is believed to have caused the accident.

Training Aircraft Crashes Near Nawan Killi

The aircraft, identified as a PAC MFI-17 Mushshak, crashed near the town of Nawan Killi in Balochistan province during a training flight.

The Pakistani military attributed the crash to a technical fault but did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Pakistan’s President, Prime Minister Offer Condolences

Following the crash, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences to the families of the two pilots who lost their lives.

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Similar Training Aircraft Crashes in Pakistan

Aircraft crashes during military training missions are relatively common in Pakistan. Authorities rarely disclose detailed information about the causes of such incidents, and investigation reports are generally not made public.

In June, a Pakistani Air Force aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise in northwestern Pakistan, killing both pilots.

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