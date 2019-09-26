Pakistan to observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on September 27

Islamabad: The Pakistan government has announced that a 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' will be observed on Friday to show solidarity with the Kashmiris.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has very kindly approved September 27, Friday, as Kashmir Solidarity Day for holding public rallies across Pakistan to express their feelings with the people of Kashmir," Dawn news quoted an Interior Minister notification as saying on Wednesday.

Khan is also scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on the same day. His speech will focus on Pakistan's perspective and position on the Jammu and Kashmir issue and on its current human rights and related dimensions.