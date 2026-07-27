Pakistan Teen Shot Dead By Cousin After Rejecting Marriage Proposal; Man Mutilated in Separate Attack | Representational Image

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly shot dead by her cousin after rejecting his marriage proposal in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Nankana Sahib district, about 80 km from Lahore. According to police, Javed Iqbal wanted to marry his cousin, but she repeatedly refused.

Police said Iqbal stopped the teenager while she was on her way to the market and again pressured her to accept his proposal.

"He forced her to accept his marriage proposal but she did not budge. On this, he opened fire on her at point blank, killing her on the spot," the police said.

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The accused has been arrested.

Separate assault in Rahim Yar Khan

In another incident, a 23-year-old man had his nose chopped off on Sunday in Rahim Yar Khan district, around 560 km from Lahore.

Police said five suspects abducted the man over his alleged affair with the sister of one of the suspects.

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Three arrested in mutilation case

According to police, the suspects brutally assaulted the victim before mutilating him and abandoning him by the roadside.

"After subjecting Riaz to brutal torture, the suspects cut off his nose and left him at the roadside, where some passersby shifted him to hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable," police said.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the case.