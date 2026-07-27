Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay To Shift Office From Fort St George To Sea-Facing Secretariat Floor | X

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will soon shift from the Fort St George and move to a swanky sea-facing Chief Ministers’ Office on the 10th floor of the Namakkal Kavingar Maaligai inside the State Secretariat premises.

For several decades Chief Ministers had occupied the office in Fort St George, an ASI protected building. For a brief while though Karunanidhi had moved to the New Secretariat building constructed on Anna Salai but his successor J Jayalalithaa had converted it into a Government Multi-speciality Hospital and moved back to Fort St George.

Also Watch:

However, now the Tamil Nadu government has ordered the relocation of several offices functioning on the 10th floor of Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai in the Secretariat complex to facilitate the shifting of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to the floor.

In an order issued by the Public (Buildings) Department on Monday, the government said the decision had been taken owing to space constraints and the proposed relocation of the Chief Minister's Office, along with the offices of the Chief Minister's Secretaries and Advisors, to the 10th floor of Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai.

As part of the exercise, several units of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), including its Accounts Section, Exhibition Permission Section, the Chief Minister's Social Media Wing, the Control Room and the office of the Director of Information and Public Relations, have been directed to move to a new site.

Read Also Blow To Vijay Govt As Hc Quashes Job Letters To Karur Stampede Victims' Kin

The order also provides for the temporary relocation of offices and officials presently functioning on the 10th floor to other locations within the Secretariat. A list attached to the order specified the officers, departments and the floors to which they will be shifted until further orders.