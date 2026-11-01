Pakistan: Stampede-Like Situation At Mr. Patlu's Wedding Leaves 8 Dead, Over 100 Injured | Video | Instagram of Pulse Pakistan & Youtube of rtswith24plus

A massive gathering at Mr. Patlu's wedding celebrations in Pakistan turned tragic after a stampede-like situation claimed eight lives and left more than 100 people injured.

The situation became chaotic as a large number of people rushed towards the wedding venue, resulting in severe overcrowding and a dangerous stampede-like situation.

Following the incident, emergency response teams were called in to assist the injured and manage the situation. More than 100 people reportedly sustained injuries during the chaos.

The incident has raised concerns over crowd management at the wedding celebrations, where the massive turnout led to the chaotic situation.