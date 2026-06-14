Pakistan: Seven Killed, 33 Injured As Storms And Heavy Rains Batter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

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At least seven people were killed and 33 others injured in incidents caused by strong winds, lightning and rainfall in several parts of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over the past 24 hours, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Seven Dead, Dozens Injured In Severe Weather

The deceased in the incidents reported from Bannu, Shangla and Mansehra included four men, one woman and two children.

The casualties occurred when walls and roofs of houses collapsed due to strong winds and heavy rain in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the damage assessment report released by the PDMA.

Fresh Casualties Days After Earlier Weather Incidents

The latest fatalities come days after at least two people were killed and 31 others injured in rain- and wind-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier this month.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rainfall in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and several parts of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Sunday.

It added that other parts of Pakistan are expected to remain hot and dry.

Questions Raised Over Disaster Preparedness

A report published last week stated that the latest spell of storms, despite being predicted in advance, once again exposed gaps between preparedness and response mechanisms in Pakistan.

According to the report, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had issued alerts for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, identifying them as vulnerable regions.

Warnings Issued But Response Under Scrutiny

The report noted that areas such as Chitral, Swat, Lahore and Rawalpindi were identified well in advance as potentially affected zones.

While weather forecasts provided information about expected rainfall intensity, wind patterns and potential hazards, the recurring disruptions suggested that opportunities to mitigate risks were not fully utilised.

The report argued that although warning systems have improved, effective and timely action on the ground continues to remain a challenge.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)