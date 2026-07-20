Pakistan Seeks Canada's Backing For Indus Waters Treaty Restoration After India's Suspension | VIDEO

Pakistan's Ishaq Dar called on Canada to support the restoration of the Indus Waters Treaty during talks with Foreign Minister Anita Anand | X - @ForeignOfficePk

Islamabad, July 20, 2026: Pakistan on Monday sought Canada's support for the restoration of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar raising the issue during a joint press briefing with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

Treaty Remains In Abeyance

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 and brokered by the World Bank, governs the sharing of water from the six rivers of the Indus basin, allocating the eastern rivers to India and the western rivers largely to Pakistan.

Islamabad : 20 July , 2026.



H.E. Ms. Anita Anand, Foreign Minister of Canada, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House, earlier today.



Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Sen. Mohammad Ishaq Dar,… pic.twitter.com/SeqbYZQo7l — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) July 20, 2026

کینیڈا کی وزیر خارجہ انیتا آنند کی وزارت داخلہ آمد , وفاقی وزیرداخلہ محسن نقوی سے ملاقات

پاک کینیڈا تعلقات، تجارت، سکیورٹی اور باہمی روابط بڑھانے پر تبادلہ خیال



ملاقات میں غیرقانونی امیگریشن، انسانی سمگلنگ، سائبر کرائمز کی روک تھام کیلئے اشتراک کار پر بھی گفتگو pic.twitter.com/ohS7vyyOzT — Ministry of Interior GoP (@MOIofficialGoP) July 20, 2026

India placed the treaty in abeyance in April 2025, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. New Delhi said the suspension would continue until Pakistan takes credible action against cross-border terrorism.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 met with Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Anita Anand @AnitaAnandMP, today in Islamabad.



The two sides reviewed recent developments in Pakistan–Canada bilateral relations and exchanged views… pic.twitter.com/0nb5L4UBXZ — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) July 20, 2026

Pakistan Seeks Canada's Support

Referring to India's decision, Dar claimed that India has “added a new dynamic into an already volatile security situation” by placing the treaty in abeyance.

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“We seek the support of our friendly countries, including Canada, towards India’s immediate restoration of the IWT, ending the weaponization of water and upholding international law and treaty obligations as per international law and practices,” Dar said.

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