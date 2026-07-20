Pakistan Seeks Canada's Backing For Indus Waters Treaty Restoration After India's Suspension | VIDEO

Islamabad, July 20, 2026: Pakistan on Monday sought Canada's support for the restoration of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar raising the issue during a joint press briefing with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan.
Treaty Remains In Abeyance
The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 and brokered by the World Bank, governs the sharing of water from the six rivers of the Indus basin, allocating the eastern rivers to India and the western rivers largely to Pakistan.
India placed the treaty in abeyance in April 2025, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. New Delhi said the suspension would continue until Pakistan takes credible action against cross-border terrorism.
Pakistan Seeks Canada's Support
Referring to India's decision, Dar claimed that India has “added a new dynamic into an already volatile security situation” by placing the treaty in abeyance.
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“We seek the support of our friendly countries, including Canada, towards India’s immediate restoration of the IWT, ending the weaponization of water and upholding international law and treaty obligations as per international law and practices,” Dar said.
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