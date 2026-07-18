SCO Member States, Including India And Pakistan, Exchange Border Security Assessments At Islamabad Meeting

Border security officials from SCO member states met in Islamabad to discuss regional security challenges and strengthen cooperation | X

Islamabad, July 18, 2026: Senior border security officials from Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, including India and Pakistan, met in Islamabad on Friday to exchange assessments on the security situation along their international borders and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation against emerging threats.

The discussions took place during the 12th Meeting of the Heads of Border Services of the Competent Authorities of the SCO, hosted by Pakistan. According to a statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Office, the participants shared information, assessments, trends and forecasts related to border security across the SCO region.

Focus Shifts To Stronger Border Coordination

The meeting brought together heads and representatives of the border services of Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Representatives from the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) also attended.

According to the Foreign Office, the participants exchanged views on the evolving security situation along the international borders of SCO member states and discussed ways to strengthen coordination in addressing emerging challenges. The discussions reflected the organisation's continued focus on improving regional cooperation in border management despite the complex security environment across several member countries, PTI reported.

Joint Operations Approved

During the meeting, the participants approved the results of Joint Border Operation "Solidarity-2025", carried out by the border services of the SCO member states. They also approved the plan for preparing and conducting Joint Border Operation "Solidarity-2026".

The meeting further endorsed the Work Plan of the Group of Experts of the Border Services of the Competent Authorities of the SCO member states for 2027. The participants also supported Tajikistan's proposal to host Joint Border Operation "Solidarity-2027" in 2027.

In addition, the officials discussed proposals on the venue and timing of the next meeting of the Heads of Border Services of the Competent Authorities of the SCO member states.

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The participants noted that regular exchanges of assessments and the development of common positions on emerging border challenges would help strengthen cooperation among the border services of SCO member states while enhancing security and mutual trust along their shared borders.

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