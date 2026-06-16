Pakistan Police Mistakenly Kill 9-Year-Old Australian Girl In Punjab; PM Albanese Seeks Probe

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A shocking incident has come to light from Pakistan's Punjab province. A nine-year-old Australian girl was killed and two members of her family sustained serious injuries after police opened fire on their vehicle, mistaking it for a car being used by armed robbers.

The victim has been identified as Hania Ahmed. She was from the Perth suburb of Kewdale and was visiting relatives in Chakwal with her family when the incident occurred late on the night of June 10, according to a Guardian report.

Reportedly, the family was travelling in a rental car when they were confronted by two robbers on a motorcycle, one of whom was carrying a pistol.

Police firing under scrutiny

Officers from the Crime Control Department intervened after the Australian family was allegedly taken hostage at gunpoint. During the incident, the suspects reportedly fired at a police officer, triggering an exchange of gunfire, News18 reported, citing Punjab Police.

Punjab Police said the officer involved wrongly concluded that the suspects were escaping in the victims’ vehicle. “This erroneous decision resulted in the tragic death of Hania and injuries to her father and brother," the force said in a statement.

Punjab Police said the officer’s actions were a complete departure from established procedures and legal principles governing the use of force. The officer has been suspended, formally arrested, and produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody. His weapon and spent shell casings have been seized and sent for forensic examination. Police said a “thorough, impartial investigation" was underway.

Family rushed to hospital

The family was rushed to hospital after the shooting. Hania was declared dead, while her father, Adeel Ahmed, and her older brother suffered serious injuries. Her mother was not injured. The father and son were later transferred to Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi for surgery.

Hania was a Year 4 student at Australian Islamic College in Kewdale, while her elder brother studies in Grade 5 at the same school.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Calls for transparent probe

Reacting to the tragedy, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called for a transparent probe into the incident. “These circumstances do need to be examined. They need to be examined in a transparent way, so that everyone can know, the family most importantly, but others as well," he told reporters.