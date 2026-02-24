Australia PM Anthony Albanese Evacuated From Official Residence In Canberra After 'Bomb Threat'

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese | ANI

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was temporarily evacuated from his official residence in Canberra on Tuesday evening after authorities received a bomb threat, prompting a security response from federal agencies.

Albanese was moved from The Lodge at around 6 pm local time while security agencies carried out an investigation. He was taken to a separate secure location for several hours and returned to the residence at about 9 pm after searches were completed.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said a thorough search of the protected premises found nothing suspicious and confirmed there was no ongoing threat to public safety. The Prime Minister’s office expressed confidence in the police response and thanked security personnel for their work.

“A thorough search of a protection establishment was undertaken and nothing suspicious was located,” the AFP said in a statement, adding there was “no current threat to the community or public safety.”