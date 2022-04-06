Pakistan PM Imran Khan's former party member alleges PM was planning to oust Army chief

Imran Khan's party member and a member of the now-dissolved National Assembly Aamir Liaquat Husain on Tuesday posted a video on social media and claimed that Imran Khan once called him and told that he was planning to remove Pakistan army chief General Bajwa, Hindustan Times reported.

"I am the witness to teh fact that you wanted to remove General Bajwa. This is a huge thing that I am saying today. And I know many such things. If I divulge those things, there will be an apocalypse," he said.

"You tried to create division in the army. You tried to pit a corps commander and tried to remove the Army chief," Liaquat Husain said in the video.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain is a Pakistani politician, columnist, television host and comedian. Hussain is a TV anchor and has been listed three times in The 500 influential Muslims worldwide, and is among 100 popular personalities of Pakistan.

He has been criticized on media numerous times due to his controversial comments about superstars. He has been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan since August 2018.

Previously, he was a member of the National Assembly from 2002 to 2007 and served as the Minister of State for Religious Affairs from 2004 to 2007 in the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz.

On Sunday, Hussain officially announced his decision to leave the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI, calling the Opposition’s move against the premier “justified.”

“Now that the drama has ended, I want to say that whatever PM Imran Khan did today proved that the actions taken by the Opposition leaders were right,” he wrote on Twitter.

He announced that keeping the situation in view, he has decided to leave the party; however, the MNA added that the decision regarding who is against the constitution or who is in favour of it will be taken by the Supreme Court.

Earlier, after hinting at parting ways with PTI, Hussain had told Sindh Governor Imran Ismail that he is "neutral" and will make a decision on the no-trust motion at the right time.

In its efforts to woo the disgruntled lawmakers ahead of the crucial vote, PTI's central leadership had sent Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to convince Hussain to support the party.

However, the non-committal Hussain had said he would choose a side right at the time of polling, and even made some confusing remarks about his affiliation with PTI and MQM-London.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 09:41 AM IST