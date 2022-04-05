Watch Video: 'Prepare for elections', Pakistan PM Imran Khan tells party supporters during address

Pakistan prime minister Tuesday addressed party supporters during which he said they should start preparing for elections. "You all have to prepare for elections now," Khan said adding, "the elections in Pakistan will take place in the next three months and this time, we will distribute the tickets after thinking very carefully."

He further added, "in this next election, we will teach a lesson to those who were part of this foreign conspiracy."

Khan while addressing the people further stated that his government did mistakes in the past they are now paying for. "We will give tickets to all the MPs that stood with us in difficult times. This time I will bring forward sincere and sacrificial workers instead of self-interested and conscientious objectors," Khan further said.

Khan survived an attempt to oust him as Pakistan's prime minister on Sunday after a no-confidence vote was blocked in Parliament by the deputy speaker.

Khan, who is facing the toughest challenge of his political career, requested the country's president to dissolve the Parliament and called on the nation to prepare for a fresh election.

He also congratulated the nation on their victory against an alleged "foreign conspiracy for regime change" in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Election Commission has expressed its inability to hold general elections within three months due to legal, constitutional and logistical challenges, according to a media report today.

According to Pakistan's Dawn newspaper, a senior official of the Election Commission said due to fresh delimitation of constituencies, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the number of seats was increased under the 26th Amendment, and bringing district-and constituency-wise electoral rolls in conformity were the major challenges, the preparations for the general elections would require some six months.

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 06:39 PM IST