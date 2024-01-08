Pakistan Navy Deploys Warships In Arabian Sea To Ensure Safety Of Trade Routes After Missile Attack On Container Ship | Representational image | ANI

Islamabad, January 7: Days after a Pakistan-bound container vessel came under attack, the Pakistan Navy has deployed warships in the Arabian Sea following the "recent incidents of maritime security", a official statement said on Sunday. Pakistan Navy ships are continuously patrolling the Arabian Sea to ensure the safety of Pakistan's trade routes, a Navy spokesman said, reported Geo News.

Continuous aerial surveillance of commercial passages

In the statement, the spokesman also said continuous aerial surveillance of commercial passages is also being done "to ensure the safety of Pakistan and international merchant ships". “Pakistan Navy is well aware of its national responsibility in maintaining maritime peace and order in the region,” it added.

The Houthi militia of Yemen had claimed responsibility for the missile attack

The Houthi militia of Yemen had claimed responsibility for a missile attack on a Pakistan-bound container ship, the United VIII, in the Red Sea as it was on its way from Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Port to Karachi. MSC Mediterranean Shipping had said there were no injuries to its crew in the attack.

Indian Navy had deployed several warships into the area

Pakistan Navy's step also comes soon after the Indian Navy, which had deployed several warships into the area to "maintain a deterrent presence" after a string of recent shipping attacks, including a drone strike, said it rescued 21 crew members from a vessel in the Arabian Sea after a hijacking distress call.