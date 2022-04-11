Pakistan: National Assembly to elect new prime minister soon

The Pakistan National Assembly will convene today, April 11, to elect the new prime minister of the country. The House is reportedly likely to meet at 2 pm local time.

The 70-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) nominated party vice-chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi are in the race for Pakistan's PM chair after the ouster of Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote.

In the house of 342, the winner would need 172 votes to become the new prime minister.

Meanwhile, Sharif, who is expected to become the next prime minister, on Sunday met former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to discuss the current political situation in the country, on the eve of a crucial session of Parliament which will elect the new premier.

According to Pakistan media reports, the meeting between the three top Opposition leaders took place at the Bilawal House.

The two sides discussed electoral reforms and pledged to work together in the public interest, Geo News reported. Sharif is likely to form a coalition government and give some of the key ministries to PPP, ARY TV reported.

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 02:53 PM IST