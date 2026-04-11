Pakistan-Mediated Iran-US Talks Begin In Islamabad Amid Ceasefire Efforts In West Asia

US and Iran delegations arrive in Islamabad as Pakistan mediates talks during ongoing ceasefire | X - @PakPMO

Islamabad/Lahore, April 11: Pakistan-mediated talks between Iran and the US commenced in Islamabad on Saturday, official sources said.

Indirect engagement begins

The sources said the talks began with messages being exchanged through Pakistani officials, indicating that the engagement was initially indirect.

If there is a positive development, the talks could also be held directly, they said. The Iranian delegation, led by Speaker Mohammad Baqir Ghalibaf, arrived in Islamabad on Friday night, while the US delegation, headed by Vice President JD Vance, arrived on Saturday morning.

Islamabad April 11 ,2026.



Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with the Iranian delegation at the Islamabad Talks today.



The Iranian side was led by the Honorable Speaker of the Iranian Consultative Assembly, Mr. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, assisted by Foreign… pic.twitter.com/xUSCq9sGpS — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 11, 2026

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with the Iranian delegation led by the Honorable Speaker of the Iranian Consultative Assembly, Mr. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf at Islamabad Talks. 11 April, 2026. pic.twitter.com/Lt1hp5OycD — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 11, 2026

Delegations and expected developments

A senior Pakistani official told PTI that the Foreign Office is likely to issue a statement after the conclusion of the first round of "direct talks".

The US side includes President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, while Iran is also represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior leaders.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with His Excellency JD Vance, Vice President of the United States of America on the sidelines of Islamabad Talks. 11 April, 2026. pic.twitter.com/7hIs5pmvrp — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 11, 2026

Islamabad April 11 ,2026



As the Islamabad Talks commenced today, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with His Excellency JD Vance, Vice President of the United States of America.



The U.S. Vice President was assisted by Special Envoy Steve… pic.twitter.com/XcH5x1VlHl — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 11, 2026

Pakistan’s role in mediation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who held separate meetings with both delegations, reiterated Pakistan’s desire for a “durable peace” in West Asia and affirmed Islamabad’s commitment to facilitating dialogue.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi were present during the interactions.

The Prime Minister’s Office shared visuals of Sharif hugging and warmly greeting Ghalibaf and Araghchi.

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Context of ongoing conflict

According to Iranian media reports, the dialogue is being viewed as a step towards implementing a ceasefire.

The talks are taking place during a two-week halt in the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which began with attacks on February 28 and spread across the Middle East, impacting global economies.

The pause in hostilities followed a temporary ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)